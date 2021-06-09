Sciencast Management LP Purchases 14,801 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Expedia Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

