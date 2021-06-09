Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Omnicell by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $62,233,000.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $139.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 182.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

