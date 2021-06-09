Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 19,373 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Illinois Tool Works makes up 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after buying an additional 178,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $231.89. 9,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,846. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

