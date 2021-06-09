Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 39,347 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,496. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.