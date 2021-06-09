Sciencast Management LP Sells 2,911 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 111,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

