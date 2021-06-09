Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $61,586,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

