Scry.info (DDD) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $87,372.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00024619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.79 or 0.00907924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.73 or 0.08944303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

