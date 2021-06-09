Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $22,970,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 1,041.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 146.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 2,875.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Shares of SE opened at $264.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

