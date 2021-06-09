Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.54.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

