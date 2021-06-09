Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.54.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.