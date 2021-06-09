Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $6.25. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 4,286,253 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

