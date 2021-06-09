Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Tops $100.28 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $100.28 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00475321 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020078 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.75 or 0.01297556 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 185,402,833 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

