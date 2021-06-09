Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51.22 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Selfkey has a market cap of $54.88 million and approximately $51.22 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.00909198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.79 or 0.08934914 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

