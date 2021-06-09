Selina Tobaccowala Sells 2,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Selina Tobaccowala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00.

RDFN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.53. 1,442,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.25 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

