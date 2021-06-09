Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367,340 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for about 10.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.46% of Sempra Energy worth $185,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,142,000 after purchasing an additional 68,550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

