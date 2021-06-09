SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-42.70 million.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.08.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.