Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $242,313.13 and approximately $14.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009381 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003334 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

