Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post sales of $4.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 301.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $21.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $31.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

