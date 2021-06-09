Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $275,541.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $24.17 million and approximately $275,541.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000079 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

