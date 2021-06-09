Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 137.10 ($1.79), with a volume of 2,647,748 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.09. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 40,000 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

