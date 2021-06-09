SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGBAF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SES currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SES stock remained flat at $$8.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. SES has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SES will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

