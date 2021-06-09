Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 16th

Seven Oaks Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven Oaks Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of SVOKU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18. Seven Oaks Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVOKU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

