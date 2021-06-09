SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.52

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 16803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.