SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.52

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 16803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

