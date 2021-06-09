SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on SGSOY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.62. SGS has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

