Shadows Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $640,861.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

