Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 174,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.17.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

