Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price fell 5.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72. 4,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 148,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Specifically, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $52,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,688.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,507 shares of company stock worth $6,225,990 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STTK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.88.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

