Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 867.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Shaw Communications worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

NYSE SJR opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

