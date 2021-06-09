Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce sales of $60.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.63 million to $60.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $169.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $244.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $246.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.19 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $273.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after acquiring an additional 244,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 217,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

