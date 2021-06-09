SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Down 26.5% This Week

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $494.30 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00222522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00208801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.29 or 0.01369948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,989.26 or 1.00285514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.01002899 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.