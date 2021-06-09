Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-0.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.16 billion-10.16 billion.

Shares of Shiseido stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.82 and a beta of 0.33. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

