Shore Capital Downgrades discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) to Hold

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

DSCV stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 890 ($11.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,418. The stock has a market capitalization of £796.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 764.46. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.