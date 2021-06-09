Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 348.29 ($4.55).

LON:SSPG traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 302.30 ($3.95). 3,160,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

