Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of GPH stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 132.50 ($1.73). 9,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,219. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The stock has a market cap of £83.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.32.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

