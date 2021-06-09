Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of GPH stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 132.50 ($1.73). 9,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,219. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The stock has a market cap of £83.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.32.
Global Ports Company Profile
