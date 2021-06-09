ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

