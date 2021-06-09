Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.21. 395,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

