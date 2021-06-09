Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIEGY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

