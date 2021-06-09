Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Gap Up to $16.41

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $17.04. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 476 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.26.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

