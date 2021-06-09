SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 174,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

