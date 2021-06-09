SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $11.57 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB remained flat at $$102.89 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

