SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,350,000 after acquiring an additional 137,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,949 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 589,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,303 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,546,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,662,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,168. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.37 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.02.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

