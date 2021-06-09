SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after buying an additional 162,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.18. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

