Signature Chain Market Cap Reaches $2.08 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

