SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $18,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,908,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 956,547 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

SILV opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.