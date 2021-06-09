Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $113.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $232,225.45 and $113.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001300 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,847,613 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

