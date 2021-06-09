Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.26

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $12.59. Sims shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

