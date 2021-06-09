SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Hits $13.15 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $13.15 million and $431,623.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,293.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.78 or 0.06928199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.57 or 0.01693497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00462029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00166818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.65 or 0.00739132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.69 or 0.00463053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00395657 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.