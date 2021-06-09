Smartshare (SSP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,706.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $832,966.72 and $67,706.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00048391 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

