SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.77 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 879,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.