SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 144,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,127,751 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $9.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 125.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 136,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 111,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.